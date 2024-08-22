OpenAI inks deal with Condé Nast to power SearchGPT

Access to coyrighted material essential for accurate results

clock • 3 min read
Shutterstock
Image:

Shutterstock

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has announced a multi-year partnership with Condé Nast, the global media giant.

The partnership will see content from iconic publications like Vogue, The New Yorker, and GQ integrated into OpenAI's AI-powered products including ChatGPT and its recently launched search engine, ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Finance

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

Wipeout of $279 billion a record single-day drop for a US company

clock 04 September 2024 • 1 min read
Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

Government

Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

AI? Education? Why not both?

clock 04 September 2024 • 6 min read
Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

Nvidia stocks plummet 9.5% in one day

04 September 2024 • 1 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Search

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned
Search

Google's AI-generated summaries leave publishers concerned

But blocking Googlebot isn't an option

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 August 2024 • 3 min read
Google faces EU legal action on privacy
Search

Google faces EU legal action on privacy

Privacy sandbox not as private as implied, argue privacy advocates

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 19 June 2024 • 3 min read
Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets
Search

Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

'Over a decade we've been lied to,' says source

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read