Amazon tells employees to work from office three days a week

Amazon is asking its employees to come into the office for a minimum of three days per week starting 1st May.

In an official blog post, Amazon's CEO Andy Jassy emphasised the advantages of working from the office, such as strengthening the company's culture, promoting better collaboration and improving team connectivity.

Jassy expressed his positive outlook that this transition will be beneficial not only for Amazon but also for the numerous other businesses located around their urban headquarters in the US, as well as the various cities worldwide where Amazon employees work.

"It's easier to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture when we're in the office together most of the time and surrounded by our colleagues. It's especially true for new people… but it's also true for people of all tenures at Amazon," Jassy said in his memo to nearly 1.6 million Amazon staff.

He added that gaining knowledge from colleagues is both valuable and essential, and new employees would be at a significant disadvantage if they lack access to learning and mentoring opportunities.

"When you're in-person, people tend to be more engaged, observant, and attuned to what's happening in the meetings and the cultural clues being communicated," Jassy wrote.

According to Amazon CEO, in-person interactions can assist people in absorbing the culture more effectively, enabling leaders to determine if corporate direction is being fully comprehended.

Jassy acknowledged that certain employees may require some time to adapt to a new work environment, but expressed his optimism regarding the favourable outcomes that this change would bring to the company's ability to serve and innovate for customers, as well as to the growth and success of its workforce.

The CEO mentioned that a few positions would be given an exemption, although they will constitute a minor percentage.

While the policy will take effect on 1st May, Jassy said that teams should prepare their return to office work. He said staff will be given more information about the strategy for getting back to work in the coming weeks.

During the pandemic, all businesses moved their activities online, and working from home became the new standard.

Amazon said in October 2021 that it was up to individual team leaders to determine their in-office policies. Amazon warehouse staff presently work full-time in-person, while those from corporate groups either work remotely or alternate between the two.

But now, as the world recovers, an increasing number of businesses are attempting to end the work-from-home culture and instead requiring employees to work from offices.

Last year, Twitter, Apple and Google all revealed plans to have employees return to the office.

Apple asked the staff to come into the office three days a week. Google also expects that the majority of employees will work from the office three days a week. Microsoft says it provides hybrid workplace flexibility.

Amazon announced significant job cuts last month, eliminating around 18,000 positions. The corporation is currently on cost-cutting measures and is reportedly going to sell an empty office in California that it purchased in October 2021.