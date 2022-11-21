Vodafone launches new refurbished phone range

Vodafone has launched a new refurbished phone range designed to help customers save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

The mobile operator said the move made it the UK's only major network to offer a two-year warranty on every pay-monthly refurbished phone, adding that the new range would allow customers to save up to £190 on the latest devices, including the iPhone SE and Samsung S21.

The launch comes alongside a survey commissioned by the brand, which found that 73% of respondents would now consider buying a refurbished phone to save money and 55% would be interested in doing so for environmental reasons.

However, the survey also highlighted commonly held concerns customers have around refurbished phones, with half of respondents fearing second hand phones could have reduced battery life, a similar proportion saying there were uncertain how long the phone will last, and 36% questioned whether refurbished phones are data secure.

Vodafone said that to help address these concerns it would only offer high-quality refurbished handsets in 'Great' or 'Pristine' condition. Every phone in the range has also been subject to a 32-point visual and diagnostic check to ensure components such as the screen, battery and camera are fully functional and has been deep cleaned and securely data wiped.

The refurbished phones are also being offered with a two-year warranty and a 14-day no-quibble money-back guarantee.

"More people than ever are now considering refurbished devices so they can get a great value phone and be friendlier to the planet," said Max Taylor, chief commercial officer at Vodafone UK.

"With our market-leading two-year warranty, 32-point health check, and Vodafone EVO, the UK's best smartphone plan, buying a refurbished phone from Vodafone gives customers peace of mind and flexibility."

The new range is the latest step in Vodafone's push to achieve net zero emissions for its UK operations by 2027, building on its securing of 100% renewable power for its business and network and its recent switch to SIM cards made from recycled plastic.

This article first appeared on BusinessGreen.