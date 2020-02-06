smartphones
Coronavirus outbreak starts to hit tech industry
Graphics cards, motherboards, Apple iPhones and Nintendo consoles all affected by measures taken to combat the spread of Coronavirus
Smartphone sales to rise just three per cent in 2020, but slowdown in 2021 - Gartner
Worldwide sales to grow in 2020 following two per cent decline in 2019
Ofcom considers ban on sale of locked smartphones
Ofcom proposal aims to lower the barriers to switching networks
OnePlus 8 Lite leak hints at a return to the mid-range
The OnePlus X could be getting a sequel
Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro is the 'world's first' 108MP penta-camera smartphone
It's got five on it
Samsung launches 'Galaxy Enterprise Edition' devices that offer Android updates for four years
Samsung makes play for corporate smartphone market
Samsung rushes out fix for Galaxy S10 fingerprint security flaw
Fingerprint security flaw fix too late to stop NatWest and Nationwide withdrawing support in their mobile banking apps
Oppo Reno2 review
Watch your back, Huawei
Huawei's first Google-free phone loses ability to install Google apps
Now with even less Google
Samsung responds to reports of Galaxy Fold screen issues
Samsung remains adamant that the screen issues won't affect the launch of the Galaxy Fold smartphone
Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs Google Pixel 3 XL review
We pit the two best camera-wielding smartphones head to head
Galaxy S11 specs, release date and price: In-the-wild images show chunky camera hump
108MP lens gets spied in the flesh
Apple's iPhone 12 won't see a significant price increase, claims analyst
Firm will reportedly offset the cost of 5G
Smartphone sales sink in the third quarter - led by Samsung
Global smartphone market falls by six per cent - led by Samsung, down 13.4 per cent
Pentagon bans Huawei and ZTE smartphones from US military bases
US authorities ratchet up the pressure on Huawei and ZTE over security claims
MWC 2018: Samsung's new Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones launched with only small improvements over the S8
Not a lot (new) to see here
Wileyfox confirms administration as 20 staff are laid off
Company may be sold to "prospective interested parties" admits CEO
Wileyfox calls in the administrators - staff laid off
British smartphone maker calls in the suits after just three years
JEDEC's UFS 3.0 will double the bandwidth of flash storage
New standard will be used in mobile devices, VR headsets and cars
Smartphone game tracking technology accused of listening-in on users' television viewing
All perfectly legal and above board, insists CEO of the company behind the data-slurping technology
Apple offers cheap battery replacements following iPhone 6 'throttling' complaints
Apple reduces price of battery replacements to mollify angry users
Wileyfox offers 40 per cent smartphone discount - in exchange for lockscreen advertising
Agreeing to be pumped with ads cut the costs of a Wileyfox Swift 2 Plus from £189 to £119