Apple to take bite out of supply chain emissions with new Chinese solar farms
Tech giant to build 200MW of solar capacity and work with suppliers in China to boost energy efficiency
Building a smarter university
University of Southampton data centre manager Mike Powell tells Danny Palmer how a string of recent infrastructure projects will benefit students, staff - and the environment
Efficiency drive: How Nissan plans to reuse EV batteries to power data centres
Director for corporate planning tells Computing that the future is bright for electric vehicles - and their batteries
GreenDataNet project aims to run urban data centres on 80 per cent renewable energy
Consortium looking to apply smart grid thinking to data centre design
Crowdsourcing is the answer to cutting energy bills, says ex-Google startup EnergyDeck
Community-based analytics provides the information people need to take action, says CEO Kott
First Fairphone sells out
Initial batch of crowdfunded ethically-sourced smartphone snapped up
Lean, green and flexible: exploring the IT powering WWF's new HQ
When the WWF designed its new headquarters, it knew its IT infrastructure had to be able to support hot-desking, mobile working and video conferencing in a cost-effective and eco-friendly way. Danny Palmer went to Woking to find out if it succeeded
Facebook's Luleå data centre is a Swedish model of efficiency
Facebook built its first non-US data centre in northern Sweden to take advantage of low energy costs and free cooling - among many other reasons
Green data centres can take the heat
It isn't solar panels and wind turbines that are making data centres greener, but technology enabling servers to run reliably at higher temperatures, says Graeme Burton
McLaren and IO partner to develop greener data centres
Data centre provider to draw on F1 experience to make systems more energy efficient
Apple starts work on Prineville datacentre
State-of-the-art facility to support growth of Apple's iCloud service - and is just over the road from Facebook's own facility
Facebook puts old pics and vids into 'cold storage'
New facility intended to cut the cost of long-term storage of infrequently accessed data
The shape of datacentres to come: greener, leaner and, much, much bigger
The datacentres of the future will need to be markedly more energy efficient, while corporate computing needs will increasingly be split between essential applications managed in-house and applications delivered 'in the cloud'
E-procurement and cloud form centrepiece of government's green IT strategy
DECC CIO Jennifer Rigby explains green IT strategy
Power plays: how enterprises can combat soaring energy bills
With datacente power costs becoming an ever-greater drain on corporate budgets, Graeme Burton explores how organisations can rein in their energy consumption
'World's greenest PC' to debut in Europe next month
MicroPro's Iameco wooden tablet computer to go on sale in September as creator reveals plans for laptop made from old wooden pallets
Green IT saves government £1.3m in 12 months
Annual Greening Government ICT report reveals successful energy efficiency measures undertaken by 12 departments
CA beefs up real-time ecoGovernance software offering
Updated ecoSoftware suite to offer sustainability execs mobile access to constantly updated environmental metrics
Emissions management case studies: RSA and Swiss Post
How technology is helping two major organisations to reduce their carbon footprint and energy bills
Essential guide to carbon and energy management
Green IT was all about reducing the carbon footprint of the datacentre, but now companies are using software to help reduce emissions and energy consumption across the whole company
Danone uses custom SAP system to track carbon footprint
French food giant aims to reduce emissions throughout product life cycle
AMD sees low-power low-cost datacentres for cloud providers
Opteron 3200 server chip launched at desktop prices
Linklaters deploys video collaboration service globally
Law firm has rolled out a new video service from Polycom to 27 offices in 19 countries, reducing travel costs and improving staff communication
Microsoft tracks greenhouse gases in the cloud
Software giant deploys application to tot up its energy use across the globe