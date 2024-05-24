iFixit ends repair partership with Samsung over foot-dragging

iFixit and Samsung have announced the termination of their nearly two-year partnership aimed at improving tools, parts and resources for DIY repairs. The repair firm expressed disappointment with Samsung's lack of commitment to making its hardware more repairable.
iFixit, a non-profit organisation that helps people repair devices, said in a statement: "It's with a heavy wrench that we have decided to end our partnership with Samsung. Despite a huge amount of...
