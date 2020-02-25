Vodafone
CityFibre acquires TalkTalk's FibreNation fibre network
CityFibre has also cut a deal with Vodafone enabling it to cut wholesale deals with other ISPs sooner than originally agreed
BT and Vodafone to lobby government over Huawei ban
Network operators fear higher costs if Huawei is barred from providing 5G and other network hardware in the UK
Virgin Mobile defects from BT to Vodafone in new five-year mobile agreement
The end of a 20-year relationship for BT as Liberty Global-owned Virgin Media strikes new five-year mobile deal with Vodafone
Mobile operators to face fines for failing to meet coverage obligations, digital secretary warns
Maximum fine will be up to 10 per cent of mobile operators' turnover
Vodafone to run first European OpenRAN technology tests in the UK
OpenRAN to be trialled by Vodafone in 120 rural areas across the UK
EE 5G vs Vodafone 5G head-to-head review
We tested both next-gen networks at six locations across central London
Vodafone switches on 5G network
Vodafone 5G only available in parts of London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Bristol, Cardiff and Liverpool at launch
5G news: EE launches UK's first 5G network - beating Vodafone by a month
EE switches on the first sections of its 5G network in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester
Huawei denies claims of 'back doors' in Vodafone communications hardware
Huawei responds to report alleging that back doors and other insecurities had been found in hardware supplied to Vodafone
Vodafone pledges to bring 5G to 19 more UK cities this year
Vodafone to push out 5G across the UK from Birkenhead to Plymouth
Lack of oversight has created 'Wild West' among mobile providers that SMEs are paying for
Only one in 10 SMEs get a fair deal from their mobile providers, claims a new study
Vodafone claims UK's first 'full 5G' trial
In Salford, of all places!
Gatwick passengers forced to read flight information from white boards after information screens go down
Vodafone claims damaged fibre cable the cause of information systems outage at Gatwick
Vodafone acquires Liberty Global's European assets for €18.4bn
Vodafone aims to offer cable TV, fixed line, broadband and mobile in one package across Europe
UK's 5G spectrum auction opens
EE, O2, Vodafone, Three and Airspan open the bidding
Britain's telecom giants begin bidding on 5G spectrum
The country's main mobile network operators - EE, O2, Vodafone and Three - have launched bids for 5G spectrum
Ofcom to start its 4G and 5G wireless spectrum auction next week
Auction being kicked off earlier than expected
Ofcom to investigate Three and Vodafone over allegations of network throttling
Ofcom to examine alleged breaches of net neutrality over Three's tethering rules and Vodafone's Video Pass
Ofcom's 4G and 5G spectrum auction will feature six approved bidders
Ofcom aims to hold the spectrum auction 'as soon as possible'
Vodafone to trial air traffic control system for drones
Vodafone to trial world's first drone safety system, but will it really take off?
Vodafone UK and Ericsson team up on pre-standard 5G test
Vodafone and Ericsson complete 5G UK trials
Vodafone selects Huawei as OpenStack supplier
Vodafone has selected Huawei's OpenStack platform to transform business operations
BT unveils plan to roll out FTTP connections by 2025
BT belatedly responds to Vodafone-CityFibre FTTP plan announced last week
Vodafone and CityFibre to batter BT with gigabit FTTP network
BT has stalled on full fibre for so long that rivals are taking matters into their own hands