UKIT Awards: Entry tips from a 2021 winner

Stuart Sumner
clock • 1 min read

Lieutenant Colonel Alex Harris, Commanding Officer of 42 Engineer Regiment Geographic, talks to Computing about his organisation's victory in the 'Best Security, Defence or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year' category at the 2021 UK IT Awards

The UK IT Industry Awards, affectionately known as the 'Oscars of IT' is once again open for entries.

Hundreds of submissions are expected for the chance to win one of the coveted gongs at the industry's premier awards show, held annually with a glittering ceremony in front of around 1,500 people at the events arena in Battersea Park.

One of last year's winners, Lieutenant Colonel Alex Harris, Commanding Officer of 42 Engineer Regiment Geographic, talks to Computing in this video about his experiences.

He discusses his top tips to craft a winning entry, his experience of the night itself, and just what a win - and a runner up mention in another category - meant to his teams, and his organisation.

Categories have been refreshed for 2022, so they are consistent with the latest trends and developments in IT. And with early bird discounts still available, now is a great time to get your entries in.

It's a fantastic opportunity to reward your individuals and teams for their hard work, and celebrate together in style.

The awards will be held on Wednesday 9th November 2022 in the evening.

Stuart Sumner
