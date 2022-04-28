Coca-Cola investigating data breach claims by Stormous group

Coca-Cola is investigating data breach claims by Stormous group
Image:

Coca-Cola is investigating data breach claims by Stormous group

Coca-Cola has confirmed that it is looking into reports of possible data hack after Stormous ransomware group said it had stolen data from the beverage maker.

On its dark web portal, Stormous claimed that it had hacked into servers of Coca-Cola and grabbed 161 gigabytes of data without the company's knowledge. The organisation is demanding 1.6467 bitcoin, currently...

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
