UK IT Awards: Entries close this week

If you're an IT professional or company who's done work worthy of recognition in the last 12 months, put your name forward now so we can celebrate it at this year's UK IT Industry Awards in November.

With technology disrupting every industry around the world, IT is once again at the bleeding edge of change - a perfect opportunity to stand out and have yourself, your team or your company recognised.

Technology's importance to the modern world is why Computing and BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT host the UK IT Industry Awards every year: to celebrate and promote the people, projects, products and organisations who are shaping the future of our industry and society.

Click here to enter now

The awards are an event like no other. With hundreds of IT professionals gathered in one place, all at the top of their game, it's a who's who of the sector's brightest stars on an unmatched scale.

Steve Capper, CIO at AtkinsRéalis, was named IT Leader of the Year at the 2023 awards. He said, "To win an award here, or to be highly commended, or to be even involved - you've already won. It's amazing."

But, technology is a big sector. Can you be sure you'll find a category that suits?

You absolutely can. The Awards have something for everyone: from personal and project excellence to technology and organisational categories.

Just a few examples include Apprentice of the Year, Data Project of the Year, AI Innovation of the Year and Vendor of the Year, and there are many more: 33 categories in total.

Despite running for nearly 20 years, we continue to iterate on categories to make sure the UK IT Industry Awards reflect the ever-changing technology sector, with newer additions like Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader of the Year, Inclusive Technology Innovation of the Year and the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award.

That's because, as well as technical success, the UK IT Industry Awards the positive impact IT professionals have on business, society and our planet; recognising and lionising the people who are creating a better world through IT.

And, of course, there's a brilliant party at the end of the night

Make sure you watch our top tips webinar, where Computing's Tom Allen and BCS' Carl Harris talk to three winners from the 2023 awards about how they made sure their entries caught the judges' attention.

The awards occupy a unique place in the tech industry, and a win is recognised across the sector. But there's not long left to enter! Entries close this Friday, the 28th June – so get your submissions in now.