Sainsbury’s targets AI & ML capabilities with cloud push

Sainsbury's is retiring some legacy systems and making a bigger push into the cloud looking for improved artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities.

Phil Jordan, the retailer's Group CIO, recently told Computing that Sainsbury's had performed well during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We're using pandemic as a launch pad for change," Jordan began. "We fared well during the pandemic as we had our digital capabilities ready. We're now flipping Argos to be fully digital and changing our distribution network.

"From a technology perspective we have some real heavy lifting to do. We're looking at our supply chain logistics and it's a big year of delivery for modernising the supply chain core."

He said that part of this will involve implementing supply chain management software Blue Yonder.

"We're retiring some 30 year old legacy capabilities and implementing Blue Yonder in the cloud. It's moving from a big mainframe monolith to a cloud-based PaaS [Platform as a Service]."

Essentially this move is all about data, and what Sainsbury's can do with it.

"What's great about it is all the inherent promise of better AI and ML capabilities, and all the benefits of real-time processing and better forecasting. Sainsbury's has run with the previous system for 30 years and we start the migration this year. It's a huge undertaking."

Work is also starting on integrating some of the various logistics networks within the group's brands.

"We're also looking at the logistics networks with Argos and Sainsbury's. We've been putting stores in stores for some time, you'll often find an Argos store inside Sainsbury's. Up till now we haven't integrated the logistics networks. That means there'd be both Sainsbury's and Argos lorries pulling up at stores, but now we're integrating that. There's a lot of heavy lifting in non-customer facing areas.

"It's about the logistics of bringing businesses together, having a warehouse and logistics network that can send anything anywhere rather than being tied to brands," he added.

