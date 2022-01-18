Ukraine links cyberattack to Belarus

clock • 3 min read
The hackers told Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst"
Image:

The hackers told Ukrainians to "be afraid and expect the worst"

The attack defaced multiple websites belonging to Ukrainian government agencies and comes amid rising tensions in the region, stoked by Russia

Ukraine suspects a hacker group with links to Belrusian intelligence is behind the cyberattack that defaced several government websites last week, using similar malware to that employed by a threat group...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Red Cross pleads with hackers not to leak data on 515,000 vulnerable people

UK proposes new laws to boost cyber resilience

More on Chips and Components

Between 70 and 80 per cent of the investment will go toward advanced process technologies like 3nm
Chips and Components

TSMC remains committed to expanding capacity, despite warnings of lower demand

TSMC is bullish about the future, but analysts are not so sure

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 January 2022 • 3 min read
Microsoft hires leading Apple engineer to work on in-house server chips
Corporate

Microsoft hires leading Apple engineer to work on in-house server chips

Second chip guru to leave Apple in a week

Dev Kundaliya
clock 13 January 2022 • 2 min read
ASML's factory in Berlin produces important components for chip production
Chips and Components

German factory fire could worsen global chip shortage

ASML is the sole provider of the extreme ultraviolet lithography machines used by TSMC, Samsung and other chip makers

Dev Kundaliya
clock 06 January 2022 • 2 min read