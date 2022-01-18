Apple Safari flaw can leak users' recent browsing history and personal identifiers

The vulnerability stems from an issue with Apple's implementation of a JavaScript API which is part of Apple's WebKit
Researchers have disclosed details of a weakness in Apple's Safari browser an attacker can leverage to steal information about your recent browsing history, and even some details of your logged-in accounts,...
