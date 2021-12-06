Criminals now phishing verified Twitter accounts

It follows Twitter's recent removal of checkmarks from many verified accounts
Cybercriminals are sending phishing emails to verified users on Twitter in an effort to steal credentials and other information. Phishing campaigns, which are relatively easy to set up and deploy, have...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders