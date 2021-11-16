UKIT Awards - Digital Leader of the Year - Akhlas Hafiz

Stuart Sumner
clock • 1 min read

Computing hears from Akhlas Hafiz, Head of Digital Transformation, Technology Change and Delivery at insurance firm RSA, as he wins a coveted gong at the UK IT Industry Awards 2021

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London in 2021, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success following a challenging year.

One of the winners on the night was Akhlas Hafiz, Head of Digital Transformation, Technology Change and Delivery at insurance firm RSA, as he walked away with the Digital Leader of the Year award, despite some extremely stern competition.

Computing has also published a full list of winners, and a gallery of some of our favourite photos from the night.

More videos will be published soon, so stay tuned to Computing!

