UKIT Awards - Digital Leader of the Year - Akhlas Hafiz

The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London in 2021, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success following a challenging year.

One of the winners on the night was Akhlas Hafiz, Head of Digital Transformation, Technology Change and Delivery at insurance firm RSA, as he walked away with the Digital Leader of the Year award, despite some extremely stern competition.

Computing has also published a full list of winners, and a gallery of some of our favourite photos from the night.

