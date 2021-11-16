UKIT Awards - Inspirational Individual of the Year - Alice Hendy

Computing hears from Alice Hendy, Cyber Security Specialist - European Lead, QBE Insurance, as she wins a coveted gong at the UK IT Industry Awards 2021
The UK IT Industry Awards was back in Central London in 2021, with the industry out in force to support the awards and celebrate success following a challenging year.
One of the winners on the night was Alice Hendy, Cyber Security Specialist - European Lead, QBE Insurance, as she walked away with the Inspirational Indivudal award.
Computing has also published a full list of winners, and a gallery of some of our favourite photos from the night.
