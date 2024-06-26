The prosumer problem: Explaining IT to users who think they get it

Few things rile up an IT team faster than a non-techy trying to explain technology to them.
It's become a common headache as tech has made its way into homes and pockets around the world. Suddenly, everyone thinks they're an expert on mesh networks and storage drives. On top of that, t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders