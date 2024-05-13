IT Essentials: Curtain call for irresponsible cyber

With great pay comes great responsibility

Tom Allen
clock • 2 min read
IT Essentials: Curtain call for irresponsible cyber

Amateur dramatics gets right what companies have failed at for years.

I can't carry a tune, a fact that manifests as physical pain on my wife's face every time I sing "Happy Birthday." She, on the other hand, sings like a Disney princess, and once or twice a year tak...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Artificial Intelligence

IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Leaders are diving into new tech head first

clock 03 June 2024 • 3 min read
Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Web

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Manifest V3 cuts off access to remotely hosted code, a feature used by some ad blockers

clock 03 June 2024 • 2 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

IT Essentials: The short step from fear to excitement

Asian Tech Roundup: China's chip fund and Samsung on strike

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Management

IT Essentials: Sun, stress and security
Management

IT Essentials: Sun, stress and security

Burnout is the scourge of UK cyber - don't let it ruin your holidays

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 20 May 2024 • 3 min read
IT Essentials: Curtain call for irresponsible cyber
Management

IT Essentials: Curtain call for irresponsible cyber

With great pay comes great responsibility

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 May 2024 • 2 min read
Effective management means thinking like a marketer
Management

Effective management means thinking like a marketer

Facts tell, stories sell

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 29 April 2024 • 3 min read