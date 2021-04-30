GCHQ targets dyslexic people in recruitment drive

UK surveillance agency GCHQ says it is specifically targeting people with dyslexia in a new recruitment drive, because they have an intuitive ability to solve complex problems and crack impenetrable puzzles.

In a video podcast by charity Made by Dyxlexia, Jo Cavan, director of strategy at GCHQ, says the agency is always looking for people with neurodiverse skills to counter threats.

"We're looking for people who can see something that's out of place in a bigger picture, who have good visual awareness and can spot anomalies," Cavan said.

While dyslexic people may find reading, writing and spelling more difficult, they often have other skills that surveillance agencies look for. Dyslexic people are better at spotting patterns that others are likely to miss, according to Cavan. Moreover, they have a great ability to innovate and use their imagination, which could be especially valuable to intelligence and cyber security organisations.

"If they're sifting through large amounts of data from a large number of sources to prevent a terrorist attack or a serious organised criminal, skills such as pattern recognition are key. A lot of dyslexic colleagues have those strengths," Cavan added, claiming that the agency has four times the national average of dyslexic people in its apprenticeship programmes.

Cavan was also joined by two dyslexic data analysts in the video, Charlotte and Rob (pseudonyms), who explained how neurodiversity has contributed in their career at the spy agency.

"I'm often looking through a lot of data and I find that my dyslexia helps me to see the bigger picture and spot patterns that aren't always obvious to everyone else around me," Charlotte said.

"I also find that my approach to finding solutions is very different. I often think quite fast and outside of the box."

To encourage dyslexic people, GCHQ also offers adjustments to its recruitment process, like introducing awareness training for managers, giving extra time to dyslexic job seekers and also allowing them to bring mind maps.

Kate Griggs, the CEO of Made by Dyslexia, said GCHQ is a perfect example of how an organisation can take advantage of the distinctive ways in which dyslexic people process information.

Made By Dyslexia is working to promote the positive characteristics of dyslexics, such as their creativity, critical thinking, and communication skills. Dyslexia often goes undiagnosed in children, causing problems for them at school and losing confidence in their abilities.

Rob, who is a transformational innovator with GCHQ and has worked closely with the UK's armed forces, said that his dyslexic skills have enabled him to do things differently.

"I speak to a lot of people internally who invent stuff and a lot of contacts in industry, and explore how we could use our capabilities in ways we'd never planned, often to deliver amazing effects."