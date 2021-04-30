Thank Zuck it's Friday #12 - Vaccine passports and AI recruitment
How will the vaccine passport proposals affect you?
It's the end of the week, which can only mean one thing; it's time for Thank Zuck it's Friday, the tech news podcast from Computing.
This week Stuart and Tom - but not John - discuss the pleasures of sunshine and shellfish, before moving on to IT news. This week we're looking at the government's confirmed plans to use the NHS app to hold vaccine passports, and the growing use of AI in recruitment. Both topics are controversial and there's a lot to say about them, so make sure to have a listen.
For more audio brilliance from the Computing team, listen to our first episode of The Spark, where we speak to the founders of some of the world's fastest-growing and most exciting companies about their journeys.
