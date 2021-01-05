Over 80,000 UK-registered .eu websites and related emails stop working due to Brexit
British nationals or organisations who shifts their domain's registration address to somewhere in the EU are eligible to retain their domain
EURid, the registry manager for .eu top-level domains, has suspended more than 80,000 domains held by British nationals or British organisations. The change came on the first day of the new year, as...
