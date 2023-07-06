UK set to rejoin EU's Horizon research programme

Britain has been excluded from the scheme since Brexit, leading to significant pressure on Rishi Sunak's government from prominent researchers and industry leaders to get back into the programme.

Citing two UK government officials, Politico reported on Wednesday that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to receive the draft deal from officials over the weekend.

This will be followed by a crucial meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen next Tuesday, where the final agreement will be confirmed.

According to one official, Britain is set to rejoin both Horizon Europe and the Copernicus Earth observation programme.

Euratom's nuclear energy R&D scheme - which both the British government and the UK nuclear sector allegedly view as "poor value for money" - will not be included.

Horizon Europe has a budget of €95.5 billion (£85 billion) allocated for the period from 2021 to 2027, which it uses to fund scientific research.

UK scientists received more than €7 billion between 2014 and 2020, more than 12% of funds awarded.

The EU has already said that the UK will not be required to make payments for 2021 and 2022, when it wasn't an associate member. However, sources indicate that the UK has been pushing for further discounts.

British officials have argued that the two-year break has put British-based researchers and businesses at a disadvantage compared to their European counterparts.

When Britain left the EU in January 2020, it officially withdrew from all three schemes: Horizon, Corpernicus and Euratom. Negotiations to rejoin as a third country encountered difficulties due to the dispute surrounding the UK's non-compliance with the Northern Ireland protocol trade arrangements outlined in the original Brexit withdrawal agreement.

However, talks resumed in March this year, following the Windsor Framework deal between London and Brussels.

The European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen, said at the time that a deal could be reached swiftly.

Sir Paul Nurse, director of the Francis Crick Institute in London, said rejoining Horizon would be warmly received by scientists in the UK and throughout Europe.

"I encourage the Prime Minister to finalise the agreement without further delay," he said.

"Connections with scientists and initiatives in Europe are one of our biggest research strengths and long may they continue."

According to an official quoted by Politico, the meeting on Tuesday is considered a "critical juncture" in the ongoing discussions.

It is reported that Sunak will receive advice recommending the UK's participation in Horizon Europe and Copernicus starting from January 2024.

The European Commission is believed to support this timeline.

A legal text will be drafted once Sunak and von der Leyen approve the agreement's terms.

However, despite reports suggesting a breakthrough, a government spokesperson said that a deal has not yet been agreed.

"Talks are ongoing and therefore, we have not yet agreed a deal," the spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the Commission said: "We have no comment to make. As foreseen by the TCA, we are in discussions with the UK on its participation in EU programmes."