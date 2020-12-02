Your personal details could be on sale for less than a dollar

Personal data is up for sale on the Dark Web for as little as 50 cents, according to a new study by researchers from Kaspersky.

Kaspersky conducted the study to gain a better understanding of how the payment rates for certain types of information on the Dark Web have changed in recent years, and how cyber criminals can use peoples' personal information.

The researchers scanned active offers on 10 international Dark Net forums and marketplaces, finding that access to personal data can start from as low as 50 cents for an ID, depending on the detail and type of the data on offer.

For example, a card or document carrying a full name, insurance number, Social Security Number, email address, phone number and date of birth can sell for $10 per person.

Similarly, passport scans are available from $6 to $15 depending on the country of origin, scan quality, and whether the copy includes the entire booklet or just one page.

Some personal information, such as payment card details (starting around $6) and banking service access, remains in as much demand as it was almost a decade ago. The price of such information has largely remained unchanged over the past decade, according to researchers.

New types of data have also emerged, such as personal medical records (selling for between $1 and $30), PayPal accounts ($50 to $500) and selfies with personal ID documents ($40 to $60).

The Kaspersky study also analysed the consequences of doxing, a form of cyberbullying, in which malicious actors (or any other individual) publicly reveal private information about someone with the intent to embarrass or harm the victim.

The information revealed in such cases usually includes private photos and correspondence, medical and financial data, a physical address, or job details. Journalists, lawyers, activists, law enforcement officers and sex industry workers are usually at higher risk of being doxed, according to Kaspersky.

To prevent your personal information from being compromised and sold online, it's important to remain watchful for phishing emails and malicious websites. Use two-factor authentication for online payments and check permission settings on all the apps you use on your devices, especially mobile devices.