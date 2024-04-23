ToddyCat cybercriminals using high-end tools to commit 'industrial scale' theft

ToddyCat restrict access to compromised systems while they steal valuable data.

2 min read
Image:

ToddyCat, a sophisticated hacker gang, is using numerous tools to infiltrate networks and steal valuable data.

Kaspersky, a Russian cybersecurity firm, says the gang uses multiple separate tools to extract data on an "industrial scale" from government organisations, including defence focused companies, loca...

