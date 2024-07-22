SolarWinds patches eight critical flaws in Access Rights Manager software

SolarWinds, the network management company still reeling from the aftermath of a major 2020 supply chain attack, has addressed eight critical vulnerabilities in its Access Rights Manager (ARM) software.
The critical flaws, rated 9.6 out of 10 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS), could allow attackers to not only steal sensitive information but also potentially take complete control o...
