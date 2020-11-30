Tune in for day 2 of the Women in Tech Festival
With the opening day a huge success, don't miss out on day two, with an introduction to mindfulness, a panel session from the founder of Stemettes, and panel sessions on future generations and how organisations can create supportive cultures
Day one of the Women in Tech Festival was a huge success, with delegates treated to a keynote from Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, president of TechUK, sharing her story on who inspired her and how women can...
More on Leadership
Women in Tech Awards - here are the winners!
The Women in Tech Awards were held virtually for the first time in their history, but still managed to be bigger and better than ever? Read on to find out who won big on the night...
'We don't put women on the leadership team' - Jacqueline do Rojas on her triumph over adversity
Jacqueline de Rojas CBE, President of TechUK, tells delegates at the Women in Tech Festival about her successful career in IT despite setbacks and initially 'trying to be a man in a man's world'
How CIOs can gain influence in the boardroom
James Robbins, former CIO of Northern Rail, Northumbrian Water, Drax, Royal Mail and others, discusses his experiences surviving boardroom tussles in highly political environments, and explains how other technology leaders can work to improve their own...
See who won at the Rising Stars Awards 2020
Find out what the judges were looking for and what they thought of the winning entries
How to lead your organisation into a successful future
Computing Delta is design by CIOs for CIOs, and brings you a wealth of independent, end user-focused research on areas including Cloud, HR Platforms, APIs, CRM, Digital Transformation, Business Intelligence, RPA and much more...