AWS outage hits company's own services
Sites like The Washington Post and Roku, as well as Amazon’s own services, were affected
AWS - the backbone of many online services - experienced a major outage last night, with service only restored at 9:18am GMT on Thursday.
Although the multi-hour outage only affected one of AWS's 23 global regions (US-East-1), it affected many services and sites, including Coinbase, Flickr, Glassdoor and Roku, as well as news services like The Washington Post, Tampa Bay Times and Philadelphia Inquirer.
AWS's own services were also affected, including ACM, Amplify Console, AppStream2, AppSync, Athena, Batch, CodeArtifact, CodeGuru Profiler, CodeGuru Reviewer, CloudFormation, CloudMap, CloudTrail, Connect, Comprehend, DynamoDB, Elastic Beanstalk, EventBridge, GuardDuty, IoT Services, Lambda, LEX, Macie, Managed Blockchain, Marketplace, MediaLive, MediaConvert, Personalize, RDS Performance Insights, Rekognition, SageMaker, and Workspaces.
The error appears to have sprung from the Kinesis Data Streams API: a managed service that scales elastically for real-time processing of streaming data. AWS's last update indicates that the service is now fixed:
"We'd like to provide an update on the issue affecting the Kinesis Data Streams API, and other dependent services, within the US-EAST-1 Region. We have now fully mitigated the impact to the subsystem within Kinesis that is responsible for the processing of incoming requests and are no longer seeing increased error rates or latencies. However, we are not yet taking the full traffic load and are working to relax request throttles on the service. Over the next few hours we expect to relax these throttles to previous levels. We expect customers to begin seeing recovery as these throttles are relaxed over this timeframe."
Although an outage is never good news, this one appears to have been less impactful to the wider internet and general public than the one five years ago, which affected sites like Netflix, Airbnb and Tinder.
