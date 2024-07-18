Cloud big three sign open letter urging datacentre kit suppliers to step up

Embodied carbon emissions are the focus

Penny Horwood
clock • 4 min read
Cloud big three sign open letter urging datacentre kit suppliers to step up

AWS, Microsoft and Google have jointly called on third-party datacentre construction and equipment providers to help them calculate indirect cloud emissions

The three hyperscalers, along with Meta, Digital Realty and Schneider Electric, have put their names to an open letter from members of the iMason Climate Accord, which is a coalition of tech firms ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Threats and Risks

Ransomware operators exploit simple flaw in VMware ESXi to launch attacks

Now-patched bug allowed attackers to circumvent Microsoft AD authentication checks

clock 30 July 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Security

Microsoft offers advice on avoiding another CrowdStrike-style outage

Vendors should minimise use of kernel mode, customers should make full use of integrated Windows security features

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threats and Risks

Russia-linked brute-force attacks trying to compromise European networks, report

Threat actors are leveraging Microsoft Infrastructure to mask their activities

clock 29 July 2024 • 3 min read
Penny Horwood
Author spotlight

Penny Horwood

Associate Editor focusing on diversity in tech and sustainability content.

View profile
More from Penny Horwood

IT Essentials: Investors are running out of patience with GenAI

Malicious 'ghost' DaaS network spreading malware through GitHub

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Green

Cloud big three sign open letter urging datacentre kit suppliers to step up
Green

Cloud big three sign open letter urging datacentre kit suppliers to step up

Embodied carbon emissions are the focus

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 18 July 2024 • 4 min read
Researchers extract gold from e-waste using cheesemaking byproduct
Green

Researchers extract gold from e-waste using cheesemaking byproduct

Whey to go

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 July 2024 • 2 min read
Peter Cochrane: Energy and resources are no longer free
Green

Peter Cochrane: Energy and resources are no longer free

We need new thinking

Professor Peter Cochrane
clock 09 July 2024 • 3 min read