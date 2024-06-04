Dr Lia Gilmour, Research Manager at Bat Conservation Trust (BCT) and Martin Newman, who is a consultant for the Trust, explains how a combination of cheaper sensors, machine learning and automated workflows built in AWS are growing knowledge of the acoustic landscape and bringing bat conservation to a wider audience.
Bat conservation doesn't intuitively seem like an area where machine learning (ML) algorithms and cloud computing would be hugely important. However, in common with other areas of environmentalism,...
