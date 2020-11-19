How to lead your organisation into a successful future

Modern CIOs are bombarded by a huge volume of invites, requests and information. At the same time they are expected to keep on top of an industry which is moving more quickly than ever before. There has never been a more challenging, nor a more rewarding time to be an IT leader.

Many turn to market intelligence services for help understanding the latest technologies, tools and strategies available. However most of the market intelligence options provide research which is heavily focused on the US, and heavily focused towards vendors. And given that many of them also paid large sums by these vendors, it can be hard for them to be objective.

Computing Delta is an award winning new service, designed by a steering committee of over 30 of the UK's top IT leaders. Its research is focused on European-based end users, leveraging Computing's network of over 100,000 IT leaders. Its research methodology comprises four stages:

Steering Committee - What are the most important technology and strategic areas, and what are the challenges?

Primary Research - Quantative and qualitative surveys completed by the audience

Validation of Findings - Focus groups consisting of panels of IT leaders test and rationalise the findings so far

Expert Insight - A series of 1-2-1 interviews with senior IT leaders adds colour, depth and practical recommendations

Trusted by organisations of all sizes, including some of the world's biggest brands, Delta offers you something truly different. And with various membership packages available, you'll find excellent value for money. Contact noel.anderson@incisivemedia.com for a demo, or for a chat, today.