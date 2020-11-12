Here are all the winners from the UK IT Industry Awards 2020
The UK IT Industry Awards 2020 was unlike any other which came before, being fully remote for the first time in its history. But that didn't stop 31 lucky winners from walking away with one of the most prestigious awards in IT. Read on, to find out who won on the night
The UK IT Industry Awards 2020 were unlike any other which came before, being fully remote with no live audience. Despite the pandemic, the ceremony, watched virtually by thousands of people, was still a glittering occasion, with a sparkling set in a studio in West London providing the scene.
Host Ed Byrne launched proceedings with several minutes of comedy, focusing on the fact that he hadn't been out of the house much. "You might think your industry's in trouble, mine's dying on its arse!" he joked. He also acknowledged the role IT has played in keeping organisations and individuals connected during the pandemic, highlighting that 2020 has been the year for the technology industry to shine.
Byrne also took time to examine tweets that had been sent under the#UKITAwards tag, noting that many viewers had not wasted the opportunity to get dressed up in their evening wear, even if they were watching from home. There were also several videos and images posted from the previous awards, showing guests dancing and having fun at the Battersea events arena, the awards' long-serving venue. "You're just showing us how much fun we're not having this year!" Byrne joked.
There was also a premier of the new video from Delta, the market intelligence service for CIOs from Computing, showing how it differs from rival offerings by being completely vendor agnostic.
The evening was of course all about the awards themselves, and soon enough Byrne began presenting awards to the lucky winners. The UK IT Industry Awards is rigorously judged by a panel of independent experts, including representatives from Computing, the BCS, the Chartered Institute of IT, and many IT leaders from the industry. With part of the process being face to face, this year held over Zoom, it truly is one of the most coveted awards in technology.
Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists. Here are the winners in full:
Best place to work in IT 2020
Winner: NWIS
Highly Commended: LogicMonitor
IT Project Team of the Year
Winner: Kainos| BJSS & DVSA
Highly Commended: Global
IT Team of the Year
Winner: Thames Water
Highly Commended: Lloyds
Services Company of the Year
Winner: GFT
Highly Commended: Tony Harris Integrations Solutions
Development Team of the Year
Winner: Sage
Highly Commended: QBE
Specialist Vendor of the Year
Winner: Xalient
Highly Commended: AddIn365
Business Analyst of the Year
Winner: Dan Clipsom - Arup
Highly Commended: Doug Murray- Roke Manor Research
IT Apprentice of the Year
Winner: Thomas Smith - IBM
Highly Commended: Jonathan Heywood (Jonny) - HMRC
Inspirational Individual of the Year
Winner: David Germain - RSA Group
Highly Commended: John Beaumont - Thames Water
DevOps Engineer of the Year
Winner: Fabio M. Diniz - Morgan Stanley
Highly Commended: Kate Marshall - IBM
IT Service and Support Professional of the Year
Winner: Cheryl Hartley- HMRC
Highly Commended: Alison Rooney -Sovereign Housing Association
Rising Star of the Year
Winner: Thomas Davidson - IBM
Highly Commended: Sarah Ng - Bank of England
Operational Leader
Winner: Sal Parker- Sovereign Housing Association
Highly Commended: Ken Bourn - Bank of England
AI / ML Project of the Year
Winner: MITIE ESME
Highly Commended: Thames Water - Leak detection
Best Public Sector IT Project
Winner: Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS)| Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC)
Highly Commended: Catapult (The Maritime & Coastguard Agency)
Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year
Winner: RNLI
Highly Commended: Workday Adaptive and Halo
Best Use of Cloud Services
Winner: Thames Water
Highly Commended: HMRC
Best User Engagement Project of the Year
Winner: Tempcover Ltd
Highly Commended: Thames Water
Digital Transformation Project of the Year
Winner: Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA) Northern Ireland
Highly Commended: NewDay
Healthcare Project of the Year
Winner: Made Tech on behalf of the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust
Highly Commended: UCL Centre for Digital Public Health in Emergencies
Police / Defence Forces Project of the Year
Winner: Field Army| British Army
Highly Commended: Defence Business Services (part of the Ministry of Defence)
Emerging Technology of the Year
Winner: FYLD
Highly Commended: BT/Ulster University
Business IT Innovation of the Year
Winner: IFS
Highly Commended: Yudu Sentinel
Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year
Winner: C365Cloud
Highly Commended: WANDisco
Infrastructure Innovation of the Year
Winner: Bridgeworks
Mobile Technology of the Year
Winner: Hermes
Highly Commended: Autocab - iGo
Security Innovation of the Year
Winner: Darktrace
Highly Commended: Netacea
UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award
Winner: Word up (Geeks)
Highly Commended: Vestemi
IT Vendor of the Year
Winner: Thoughtworks
Highly Commended: BigHand
Sustainable Organisation of the Year
Winner: BT
Highly Commended: Techbuyer
CIO of the Year
Winner: Andrew Brockway -Confused.com
Highly Commended: Charles Forte - MOD
More on Leadership
AND Digital's people-first culture has driven expansion through the pandemic
"People are just as important as technology," is the mantra of founder Paramjit Uppal
Tune in at 4pm today to watch the UK IT Awards
The winners were chosen after a gruelling multi-day judging process
Interview with Paul French, Director of Business Intelligence, Visualisation and Reporting, Nationwide Building Society
Computing catches up with one of the finalists in the Digital Transformation Project of the Year category at the UK IT Industry Awards 2020
Interview with Ciklum, finalists in the IT Project Team of the Year category at the UK IT Industry Awards
Computing catches up with Sam Rapley, SVP Engineering and Delivery, Ciklum
NHSMail shortlisted for major industry awards: An interview with Egress
Egress CEO Tony Pepper discusses the NHSmail project, and how Coronavirus has affected his organisation, and the industry more broadly