Here are all the winners from the UK IT Industry Awards 2020

The UK IT Industry Awards 2020 were unlike any other which came before, being fully remote with no live audience. Despite the pandemic, the ceremony, watched virtually by thousands of people, was still a glittering occasion, with a sparkling set in a studio in West London providing the scene.

Host Ed Byrne launched proceedings with several minutes of comedy, focusing on the fact that he hadn't been out of the house much. "You might think your industry's in trouble, mine's dying on its arse!" he joked. He also acknowledged the role IT has played in keeping organisations and individuals connected during the pandemic, highlighting that 2020 has been the year for the technology industry to shine.

Byrne also took time to examine tweets that had been sent under the#UKITAwards tag, noting that many viewers had not wasted the opportunity to get dressed up in their evening wear, even if they were watching from home. There were also several videos and images posted from the previous awards, showing guests dancing and having fun at the Battersea events arena, the awards' long-serving venue. "You're just showing us how much fun we're not having this year!" Byrne joked.

The evening was of course all about the awards themselves, and soon enough Byrne began presenting awards to the lucky winners. The UK IT Industry Awards is rigorously judged by a panel of independent experts, including representatives from Computing, the BCS, the Chartered Institute of IT, and many IT leaders from the industry. With part of the process being face to face, this year held over Zoom, it truly is one of the most coveted awards in technology.

Congratulations to all of the winners and finalists. Here are the winners in full:

Best place to work in IT 2020

Winner: NWIS

Highly Commended: LogicMonitor

IT Project Team of the Year

Winner: Kainos| BJSS & DVSA

Highly Commended: Global

IT Team of the Year

Winner: Thames Water

Highly Commended: Lloyds

Services Company of the Year

Winner: GFT

Highly Commended: Tony Harris Integrations Solutions

Development Team of the Year

Winner: Sage

Highly Commended: QBE

Specialist Vendor of the Year

Winner: Xalient

Highly Commended: AddIn365

Business Analyst of the Year

Winner: Dan Clipsom - Arup

Highly Commended: Doug Murray- Roke Manor Research

IT Apprentice of the Year

Winner: Thomas Smith - IBM

Highly Commended: Jonathan Heywood (Jonny) - HMRC

Inspirational Individual of the Year

Winner: David Germain - RSA Group

Highly Commended: John Beaumont - Thames Water

DevOps Engineer of the Year

Winner: Fabio M. Diniz - Morgan Stanley

Highly Commended: Kate Marshall - IBM

IT Service and Support Professional of the Year

Winner: Cheryl Hartley- HMRC

Highly Commended: Alison Rooney -Sovereign Housing Association

Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Thomas Davidson - IBM

Highly Commended: Sarah Ng - Bank of England

Operational Leader

Winner: Sal Parker- Sovereign Housing Association

Highly Commended: Ken Bourn - Bank of England

AI / ML Project of the Year

Winner: MITIE ESME

Highly Commended: Thames Water - Leak detection

Best Public Sector IT Project

Winner: Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS)| Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (HMRC)

Highly Commended: Catapult (The Maritime & Coastguard Agency)

Best Charity (Third Sector) IT Project of the Year

Winner: RNLI

Highly Commended: Workday Adaptive and Halo

Best Use of Cloud Services

Winner: Thames Water

Highly Commended: HMRC

Best User Engagement Project of the Year

Winner: Tempcover Ltd

Highly Commended: Thames Water

Digital Transformation Project of the Year

Winner: Driver Vehicle Agency (DVA) Northern Ireland

Highly Commended: NewDay

Healthcare Project of the Year

Winner: Made Tech on behalf of the London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

Highly Commended: UCL Centre for Digital Public Health in Emergencies

Police / Defence Forces Project of the Year

Winner: Field Army| British Army

Highly Commended: Defence Business Services (part of the Ministry of Defence)

Emerging Technology of the Year

Winner: FYLD

Highly Commended: BT/Ulster University

Business IT Innovation of the Year

Winner: IFS

Highly Commended: Yudu Sentinel

Cloud Innovation Provider of the Year

Winner: C365Cloud

Highly Commended: WANDisco

Infrastructure Innovation of the Year

Winner: Bridgeworks

Mobile Technology of the Year

Winner: Hermes

Highly Commended: Autocab - iGo

Security Innovation of the Year

Winner: Darktrace

Highly Commended: Netacea

UK Innovation and Entrepreneurship Award

Winner: Word up (Geeks)

Highly Commended: Vestemi

IT Vendor of the Year

Winner: Thoughtworks

Highly Commended: BigHand

Sustainable Organisation of the Year

Winner: BT

Highly Commended: Techbuyer

CIO of the Year

Winner: Andrew Brockway -Confused.com

Highly Commended: Charles Forte - MOD