Computing celebrates Ada Lovelace day

October the 13th is Ada Lovelace day, designed to celebrate the achievements of women in science, technology, engineering and maths. It is held annually on the second Tuesday of October.

Born in 1815, Ada Lovelace, an English mathematician, was best known for her work on Charles Babbage's design for the world's first computer, known as the Analytical Engine. She recognised that the machine could do more than basic calculations and designed a method for giving it more complex instructions, publishing the world's first algorithm, and effectively inventing programming in the process.

Computing's Women in Tech Festival will provide a day of motivational keynotes, case studies, panel discussions and mentoring. With a host of sessions and fringe events, there will be something for every technology discipline, and every career stage.

We are delighted to celebrate Ada Lovelace day by offering a 50 per cent discount on tickets to the Festival, an offer which extends until Friday 16th October 2020. Simply use the code CTG-Ada-50 at the checkout to use the discount.

Ada Lovelace was also celebrated in Computing's rundown of the most significant people in IT.