Met Office CIO Charles Ewen: "If I've learned one thing, it's to be very cautious about predicting the future"
Ewen leads IT at the Met Office, and ironically acknowledges that there will always be a number of elements we can neither control or predict
The Met Office is the UK's national weather service, and expert in forecasting change. The organisation invests heavily in simulation and emulation, and has to look beyond short-term weather events to...
More on Leadership
'We risk creating a society that only connects on-screen' - CITL CEO Tree Hall on life post-pandemic
We must keep the benefits of remote working - and remember that humans are social creatures, says CITL CEO Tree Hall
'My first job? Sausage making - perhaps that's why I'm a vegetarian' - 15 Questions with Asda CIO Anna Barsby
Anna Barsby on what makes her laugh, her favourite place in the world, and the best business advice she ever received ...
"My preferred scenario? I never have to go back to work" - LSE CIO Laura Dawson on tech-driven futures
Laura Dawson of the LSE talks to Noel Anderson about the future of technology in education; data platforms (and why we won’t get a global, unified one any time soon); and AI
Computing Podcast Episode 1 - Ransomware, Bezos and huge fines for cloud providers
Check out episode one of Computing's brand new podcast, where the team dissect the week's most important news, with a mixture of insightful comment and light-hearted banter
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO this year
AWS Chief Andy Jassy will succeed Bezos in top role