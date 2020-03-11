Diversity in tech starts in schools: an interview with Cypher Coder's Elizabeth Tweedale
Computing talks to Cypher Coders CEO Elizabeth Tweedale about founding new tech businesses and diversity in the IT industry
Computing: Was your experience founding a tech company affected by being a woman? Elizabeth Tweedale: I've never launched a company as a man, so I don't know! I don't think of it that way. Everyone...
More on Leadership
Government calls in technology companies to help fight coronavirus
Technology leaders will be asked to pledge their “data, assets and expertise” to combat the outbreak of COVID-19
AECOM CEO Mike Burke was 'asked to leave', alleges insider, over leadership questions following IBM IT outsourcing
Burke has been trying to push through the sale of the engineering firm before company AGM this month, say sources
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey strikes private equity investment deal in peace agreement with activist investor Elliott Capital
Silver Lake Partners to invest $1 billion in Twitter, which will be used to fund a share buyback, while Dorsey will stay on as CEO – for now
If we build more inclusive cultures, we will attract and retain more women in tech
Harvey Nash Group CEO Bev White believes that tech culture needs to change to become more welcoming for women
Back to Top