Government calls in technology companies to help fight coronavirus

Scanning electron microscope image showing the virus that causes COVID-19 isolated from a patient in the US, emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab. Image via Wikipedia

The government has called the heads of major technology companies into a meeting later today to ask them for their help in fighting the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan, China, in December.

The meeting will be chaired by the Prime Minister's chief advisor, Dominic Cummings, who is expected to ask the companies to pledge their "data, assets and expertise" to support the government's response to the outbreak.

You are missing the plot if you don't understand growth:



‘The climate was warmer before'

- It's the rate at which the temperature increases!



‘This startup is tiny, why is it worth $2 billion'

- Look at their growth rate



‘only 1000 cases of COVID-19'

- It's the growth rate! — Max Roser (@MaxCRoser) March 11, 2020

Their analytics are intended to help the government formulate a more targeted response to the outbreak compared to the response taken by China and Italy in locking down entire towns and regions.

Buzzfeed News claims that the draft agenda will ask the companies to provide back-end data, modelling and analytics, dashboards and visualisation tools and the means to reach potentially vulnerable and isolated groups.

I've a feeling that West Ham v Wolves on Sunday is the last football match I'm going to be able to attend for a while. Am hearing that some pretty stringent isolation measures are not many days away. Poss from this time next week. — Patrick O'Flynn (@oflynnsocial) March 11, 2020

Downing Street will also ask the tech firms to allocate staff to COVID-19-related projects, possibly even seconding staff to the NHS. It wants the companies to use their expertise to model the spread of the disease, enabling the government to also model the impact of potential interventions.

The government also want companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter to ensure that people are provided with the official advice when they search for coronavirus or COVID-19-related information.

Hoping for a significant cut in booze and tab taxes to get Britain through the Coronavirus. 😷🤞 #budget2020 — Christopher Snowdon (@cjsnowdon) March 11, 2020

The meeting will take place at 7pm, coinciding with a statement expected from health secretary Matt Hancock, but coming after a Budget from Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak that is expected to include a number of hurriedly put-together measures intended to ameliorate the worst economic effects of the outbreak.