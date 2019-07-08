Why mentoring really matters for women in tech
Holly Brockwell argues for professional mentoring as a positive choice for women in technology roles
It's not easy to be a woman in the tech industry. Whether you're working in a distinctly undiverse team, dealing with daily microaggressions or just trying to explain to the client that you are not, in...
More news
AMD releases third-generation Ryzen CPUs and Radeon RX 5700 graphics cards
AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPUs represent biggest competitive threat to Intel in a decade; Radeon RX 5700 won't worry Nvidia quite so much
Lennon or McCartney? Machine learning used to work out which Beatle wrote which song
Paul McCartney must just have 'misremembered' his role in the song 'In My Life', AI concludes
Why mentoring really matters for women in tech
Holly Brockwell argues for professional mentoring as a positive choice for women in technology roles
Windows 10 migrations could mean shorter upgrade cycles, CDW's Kyle Davies warns
Every Windows 10 build is supported for just 18 months, shaking up traditional PC and endpoint support schedules
Back to Top