diversity
Are government attempts to boost diversity in tech too little, too late?
Charlotte Allery, Employment Solicitor in the Technology Sector at Coffin Mew, argues that the government must do more to promote diversity in the technology industry
Ex-Google executive: Company only pays lip-service to human rights principles as workplace culture descended into bullying
Former head of international relations at Google speaks out over the company's compromises on China and Saudi Arabia, and its use of diversity programmes to bully staff
Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 - here are your winners
Another night celebrating the amazing women smashing biases - and the glass ceiling - in tech
Machine learning meets diversity at Booking.com, an interview with chairwoman Gillian Tans
'We don't have a very diverse set of people working in AI and I think that's worrying and needs to be addressed'
The Women in Tech Festival - all the best photos from the day
See all the fun activities, sessions, workshops and events from the Women in Tech Festival - with over 600 people having a blast!
The Women in Tech Festival sets a theme for the future
Computing's inaugural festival was a roaring success. Computing' editorial director Stuart Sumner discusses why it's the future for technology events
You don't need to know how to code to be successful in tech
Entrepreneur Sukhi Jutla graduated into the banking industry, but re-trained herself to enter the challenging world of technology
You must be inclusive for diversity initiatives work
Diversity is not economics - you need to start from the top, says Pitney Bowes' Sheryl Battles
Announcing the shortlist for the Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019
With more categories and more entries than ever, the 2019 event will be the biggest yet
"We need more entrepreneurs" - meet the woman headlining the Women in Tech Festival 2019
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon has worked on STEM subjects with more than 40,000 young people, and is now trying to encourage more women to embrace entrepreneurship
Stop expecting women to be diversity experts
We're trying to get on with our jobs, writes Holly Brockwell
10 things women in tech are sick of hearing
If we had a penny for each of these, there'd be no gender pay gap, writes Holly Brockwell
CES is right: women's pleasure belongs on the show floor
The CTA has revised its rules for sextech at CES, and it's an all-round good decision, argues Holly Brockwell
Job ads should avoid terms like 'Coding ninja' to secure diverse applicants
Young white men are seen as the world's technical workforce - how can you attract different candidates?
Three things women in tech want to see on your CV
And three things they don't, writes Holly Brockwell
Automation will affect women more than men
A study has found that women are twice as likely to hold jobs that can be automated
Why mentoring really matters for women in tech
Holly Brockwell argues for professional mentoring as a positive choice for women in technology roles
Are you doing your part for diversity? Enter the UK IT Awards now
The pressure is on to increase diversity, so why does the technology industry still lag behind?
It's time we stopped basing tech events around alcohol
Holly Brockwell argues that events need to offer more choice to suit different tastes and lifestyle choices
5 more things women in tech want to see at events
Holly Brockwell continues her rundown of the ways technology events must change to be more inclusive
Interview: Andjela Djukanovic, Technology Risk Analyst at KPMG
Inclusion isn't just about hiring amazing women. It's also about listening to them
Incisive Media supports Pride
Incisive Media turn their infamous frog logo rainbow to reinforce their commitment to LGBT+ equality and inclusion
Why self-care is especially important for women in tech
More work means more rest, argues Holly Brockwell
5 reasons we still need events for women in tech
Holly Brockwell answers the inevitable question from 'That Guy'