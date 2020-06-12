Women in Tech
Our mission statement:
Our mission is to celebrate women at every stage of their technology journey. We're creating a network to enable women to share their experiences, advice, and raise awareness of challenges we are yet to overcome. It is too common for women to feel isolated within this industry, and we're building the foundations to provide women with a platform they can rely on.
Whether you're an apprentice, a manager, a woman, or a man - you have a part to play in helping us tackle the gender diversity deficit. Our goal is that one day soon, this campaign will no longer be necessary.
Interview: Nimisha Patel, CIO of the Year
“I always wanted to be a CIO, but there were times I thought I would never make it,” says CIO of the Year Nimisha Patel
The Women in Tech Excellence Awards return in November
The Women in Tech Awards celebrate all steps on the career ladder: from rising stars to outstanding returners
Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019 - here are your winners
Another night celebrating the amazing women smashing biases - and the glass ceiling - in tech
Want to increase diversity? It starts with the job ad
Language like 'coding ninja' can turn women off of applying for tech roles
Who's headlining today's Women in Tech Festival UK 2019?
And what can they teach you?
5 transferable skills you can learn at the Women in Tech Festival 2019
All of this is included in the ticket price
How to make the most of the Women in Tech Festival
Squeeze every last drop out of your ticket
Why men should attend the Women in Tech Festival 2019
Support women, make contacts - and have some empathy
Five reasons you should be at the Women in Tech Festival UK 2019
With less than two weeks to go, time is running out to get your tickets
Returner programmes are increasing diversity at the BBC
There are more than 70 returner programmes operating across the UK now, compared to just three in 2014
FT Women UK chair Angelique Vu on addressing tech's diversity issue
Angelique Vu, software engineer and chair of FT Women UK, speaks about her diversity shock after moving to the tech industry, and the code she's written to uncover unconscious bias
Six networking tips for women new to tech
Networking for n00bs
Six ways women in tech can improve their work-life balance
Without a single mention of "having it all." Except that one
You must be inclusive for diversity initiatives work
Diversity is not economics - you need to start from the top, says Pitney Bowes' Sheryl Battles
Announcing the shortlist for the Women in IT Excellence Awards 2019
With more categories and more entries than ever, the 2019 event will be the biggest yet
"We need more entrepreneurs" - meet the woman headlining the Women in Tech Festival 2019
Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon has worked on STEM subjects with more than 40,000 young people, and is now trying to encourage more women to embrace entrepreneurship
Stop expecting women to be diversity experts
We're trying to get on with our jobs, writes Holly Brockwell
How Leeds Building Society plans to achieve diversity in tech
Leeds' Becky Hewitt talks about some of the initiatives the building society has adopted to achieve its target of 33 per cent of women holding senior leadership roles by 2021
10 things women in tech are sick of hearing
If we had a penny for each of these, there'd be no gender pay gap, writes Holly Brockwell
Twitter's new design was made by women. Is that a good thing?
Perhaps they should have waited a little longer to announce that, given the backlash, argues Holly Brockwell
CES is right: women's pleasure belongs on the show floor
The CTA has revised its rules for sextech at CES, and it's an all-round good decision, argues Holly Brockwell
When a job ad says 'no politics' the result is 'no women'
Nothing is apolitical or completely free of politics
Three things women in tech want to see on your CV
And three things they don't, writes Holly Brockwell
Automation will affect women more than men
A study has found that women are twice as likely to hold jobs that can be automated