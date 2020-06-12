Women in Tech

Our mission statement:

Our mission is to celebrate women at every stage of their technology journey. We're creating a network to enable women to share their experiences, advice, and raise awareness of challenges we are yet to overcome. It is too common for women to feel isolated within this industry, and we're building the foundations to provide women with a platform they can rely on.

Whether you're an apprentice, a manager, a woman, or a man - you have a part to play in helping us tackle the gender diversity deficit. Our goal is that one day soon, this campaign will no longer be necessary.