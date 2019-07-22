Apple iPhone to get 120Hz displays in 2020 – two years after Razer debuted the tech on smartphones

Apple's flagship iPhones are to get 120Hz ProMotion displays in 2020, on top of the rumoured rear 3D camera for augmented reality.

But the devices won't be the first to feature such high-refresh rate screens, with Razer having debuted the technology in the original Razer gaming smartphone in 2017, following it with the the Razer Phone 2 in October 2018. Furthermore, the latest Asus RoG Phone II, released today, also packs a 120Hz display.

The Apple switch from 60Hz to 120Hz screens was revealed in a leak indicating that Apple is in talks with OLED display suppliers, including LG and its high-end rival Samsung.

While Apple will be some two years late bringing the technology to the iPhone, it will come after the company introduced 120Hz displays in its 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros in 2017, which boasted what the company labelled LED Retina ProMotion displays.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umu — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) 21 July 2019

It comes as the Taiwanese electronics giant seeks to inject some life into its range of smartphones with the Asus RoG Phone II smartphone.

The device boasts a 6.59-inch, 2340 x 1080 display with an integrated fingerprint sensor. Asus has also increased the touch sampling rate to 240Hz, which gives the phone an "unrivalled" touch latency of 49ms.

The high-end device also boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, built on TSMC's 7nm process. The Snapdragon 855+ runs at 2.96GHz and is paired with the Adreno 640 GPU, with its clock-speed cranked-up by 15 per cent to 675MHz. The device also comes with 12GB of memory, up to 512GB of storage, and a generous 6,000mAh battery.

As a result, Asus claims that the device is capable of playing the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) for seven hours straight, albeit with the screen dialled down to 60Hz.

Asus' new smartphone will debut in China this week, with the devices expected to land in the UK in the autumn for around £800.