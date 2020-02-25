Asus
Asus VivoBook S15 S532 review
A great mid-ranger let down by a sub-par screen and middling battery
Vulnerabilities found in more than 40 Windows device drivers that could be exploited to compromise PCs and servers
The drivers belong to 20 Microsoft-certified hardware and BIOS vendors, including Intel and Huawei
Apple iPhone to get 120Hz displays in 2020 - two years after Razer debuted the tech on smartphones
Apple in talks with LG and Samsung over OLED 120Hz displays for its high-end iPhones
The top 10 biggest security breaches of 2019 (so far)
Up to ten terabytes of data stolen from Citrix, ransomware outbreaks costing millions and software update systems compromised
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo review
Screen if you want to go faster
AMD Radeon RX 590 launch set for 15 November
Competitive price mooted for Nvidia GTX 1060-beating AMD Radeon RX 590
Gartner claims PC shipments fall for 14th consecutive quarter
First quarter PC sales overshadowed by Meltdown and Spectre CPU security flaws
Leaked Asus smartphone benchmark points to ZenFone 5 Pro launch at MWC 2018 next week
ZenFone 5 Pro appears to boast a Snapdragon 845 SOC, an Adreno 630 GPU and 6GB of RAM
Asus rumoured to unveil ZenFone 5 Lite at MWC 2018
Asus ZenFone 5 Lite expected to tout four camera sensors, two on the front and two at the back
Review: Asus ROG GL702ZC
Asus has gone pure AMD in this heavy gaming laptop, but what does it bring to the table?
Hands-on review: Asus ZenBook 13
Just 14mm thick and 985 grams in weight, yet bearing Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics and a gorgeous display
Microsoft shows off Qualcomm ARM-based 'Always Connected' laptops from HP and Asus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-based devices will be instant-on with 20-hour battery life - but will only run stripped-down version of Windows 10
Toshiba issues statement denying plans to sell PC business to Asus
Reports of Toshiba PC sale plans come after it sold its TV manufacturing unit to Hisense
Gaming Ultrabooks: the best of 2017
Fancy some gaming this Christmas? Check out our roundup of the best gaming ultrabooks of 2017!
Asus ZenFone AR review: Poor battery life quickly brings you back to reality
Can support for Google Daydream VR and Tango AR justify a hefty £800 price tag? (Clue: no)
Review: ASUS VivoBook S15 S510UQ laptop
Leading-edge gaming technology for below £900? Don't be so sure...
Review: ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming ultrabook
Computing tests the ASUS ROG Zephyris, and checks out whether the latest NVidia Max-Q technology can be as fast, efficient and quiet as it claims
Mixed reality roundup from IFA 2017
How does Microsoft's platform compare to Oculus and HTC?
Intel Core-X CPUs and X299 motherboards now available for pre-order
But you'll have to wait a week to get them
ARM-powered Windows 10 PCs coming from Asus, Lenovo and HP
PCs based on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile PC Platform to launch in time for Christmas