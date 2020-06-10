iPhone
Coronavirus latest: Ministry of Defence denies claims it has dumped Zoom over security fears
Zoom denies claims that its service is a security risk
Coronavirus outbreak starts to hit tech industry
Graphics cards, motherboards, Apple iPhones and Nintendo consoles all affected by measures taken to combat the spread of Coronavirus
Apple's new low-cost iPhone to go into production in February
The new low(er) cost Apple handset is expected to be similar in size and aesthetic to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is tracking users who disable location services
The behaviour is against Apple's own privacy policy
Everything you need to know about Apple's iPhone 11 launch
New triple-camera iPhone 11s, Apple Watch 5, updated entry-level iPad and new games and TV services showcased
What to expect from Apple's iPhone 11 launch on Tuesday
Apple's upcoming iPhones are expected to have new AI-powered capabilities to enable users to do live-editing of video as it is being recorded
Flooded market for iPhone security flaws makes Android zero-days worth more than iOS
Exploit broker Zerodium will pay $500,000 more for top Android security flaws than Apple iOS exploits
Botched Apple iOS 12.4 update leaves iPhones and iPads open to 'jailbreak'
Security flaw fixed in iOS 12.3 accidentally unpatched in iOS 12.4
Apple to release three new iPhones this year
New Apple iPhones with A14 chip, and improved cameras and displays are expected to be unveiled in September
Apple iPhone to get 120Hz displays in 2020 - two years after Razer debuted the tech on smartphones
Apple in talks with LG and Samsung over OLED 120Hz displays for its high-end iPhones
Design guru Jony Ive to leave Apple
Insists the time is right, but coincides with iPhone's worsening fortunes
Peter Cochrane: AI, autonomous connectivity and machine-to-machine communications is the future of mobile - not folding screens
Smartphone makers may be obsessed with gimmicks, but it is AI and machine-to-machine communications that will drive the next tech revolution, argues Professor Peter Cochrane
The dispute resolution lessons of Apple's settlement with Qualcomm
Emma Stevens, an associate solicitor at law firm Coffin Mew, explains how to avoid the kind of dispute that cost Apple as much as $4.7bn
Apple considering merger of MacOS and iOS apps under plan to be unveiled at Worldwide Developers Conference in June
Apps for iPhones, iPads and Mac machines could be merged into a single binary from 2021
Apple's 2020 iPhones to have rear 3D camera for augmented reality features
New rear-facing camera on the 2020 iPhone will be capable of scanning surroundings to create a 3D projection of the real world
Apple first quarter revenues decline as iPhone revenues drop 15 per cent
Apple points to wearables and services as iPhone sales fall in China and Europe
Apple's iPhone 12 won't see a significant price increase, claims analyst
Firm will reportedly offset the cost of 5G
Apple: Slowing iPhone sales behind first profits warning since 2002
Apple loses $250bn in value since becoming $1trn company in August
5G Apple iPhone slated for 2020
Apple to avoid rush to push out 5G phone in 2019 as modem-makers struggle with heat-dissipation and battery issues
Playr - the GPS tracker for footballers: Review
Computing puts the pro-level football analysis tool through its paces, and asks if it's more than a gimmick
Mass lawsuit against Google over data collection thrown out
'Google You Own Us' legal action had claimed that Google collects a vast range of private and personal information about individuals
Apple hits $1 trillion valuation mark
Apple $1trn valuation follows better-than-expected third quarter results