Razer launches smartphone with 120Hz screen that can play videos for 12 hours

Razer, an electronics company best known for its highly stylised gaming laptops, has released a high-end smartphone with a 120Hz display and a 4,000mAh battery that, the company claims, will enable users to play games or watch videos all day without requiring a recharge.

Razer has described the device as "the ultimate in mobile entertainment".

Called The Razer Phone, it promises specifications that far outweigh other high-end phones, but has a focus on gaming and multimedia usage, as well as a reasonable price - compared to the iPhone X.

The Android 8.0 Oreo smartphone (it will ship with Nougat initially) boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and 8GB of RAM.

The screen is arguably the most interesting aspect of the device: Its 5.72-inch quad-HD IGZO LCD display boasts a 120Hz refresh rate - unheard of on a smartphone - which ought to ensure smooth gameplay.

Despite only being in an 8mm frame, it also boasts a chunky 4,000mAh battery, which it claims will enable genuine all-day battery life. The Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 technology on its USB-C port will also enable users to get it up and running fast when it does run out of juice.

Sound comes courtesy of Dolby Atmos, and the speakers are front-facing and promise to be loud.

Meanwhile, there's a THX-certified adapter for the USB-C port which will convert to 24-bit digital sound, which is going to just sound insane through headphones.

The popular Nova Launcher Prime is the default launcher, one of the most customisable on the market, and there are twin 12MP rear cameras with dual flash for photographers too.

"It's common knowledge that I'm obsessed with my smartphones, I play a ton of games on them, and they're my go-to for streaming content," said Razer co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan.

He continued: "We have wanted to make a phone with gaming-level tech for years, and the Razer Phone delivers in every way we imagined."

The Razer Phone will be available in the UK exclusively on Three, which is already supposed to be taking pre-orders, although the company hadn't got round to updating its website at the time of writing.

If you prefer to buy outright, the Razer website will sell you one for delivery on 17 November for £699.