AMD to launch third generation Ryzen at Computex at the end of May

AMD will launch its third-generation Ryzen CPUs at the Computex trade show in Taipei, with CEO Dr Lisa Su giving the keynote at the event.

The news confirms strong rumours that the company will use Computex as a platform to unveil a slew of forthcoming 7nm products, not just AMD's Ryzen 3000-series of CPUs, but also GPUs based on the Navi architecture, 7nm Epyc processors for servers and possibly even Threadripper 3 CPUs.

The keynote will include "7nm AMD EPYC data centre processors, third-generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors and graphics cards based on the next-generation 'Navi' architecture - all of which are designed to create exceptional experiences for gamers and creators as well as help solve many of the toughest challenges in our lives", according to AMD.

A series of leaks have akready given us a pretty good idea of what to expect. Ryzen 3 3000 chips - dubbed Ryzen 3 3300, 3300X and 3300G - will all offer six cores, 12 threads and clock speeds of around 4GHz for pricing between £100 and £130, including 20 per cent VAT.

A trio of Ryzen 5 3000 devices, meanwhile, will offer eight cores and 16 threads, with the Ryzen 5 3600X offering a clock speed of 4GHz and 4.8GHz for £235, including VAT - compared to £180 for the slightly slower Ryzen 5 3600.

Among just two Ryzen 7 3000 CPUs is the Ryzen 7 3700X, which will boost-clock all the way up to 5GHz for the premium price of £335, including VAT. Both Ryzen 7 CPUs will offer 12 cores and 24 threads.

However, the Ryzen 7 parts aren't the top-of-the-range - that will go to the two Ryzen 9 3000 CPUs that AMD is planning on introducing, both of which will offer 16 cores and 32 threads. These include the Ryzen 9 3800X, with a base clock speed of 3.9GHz and boost clock of 4.7GHz; and the Ryzen 9 3850X, which will offer a base speed of 4.3GHz, but be capable of boosting to 5.1GHz.

The price for the two Ryzen 9 CPUs won't be cheap, if the leaks are to be believed: just under £460, including VAT, for the Ryzen 9 3800X; and, around £510 for the Ryzen 9 3850X, also including VAT.

And, while AMD used the CES trade show in January to launch its first GPU built on TSMC's 7nm process architecture, the chip is based on the Vega microarchitecture that has struggled to compete alongside Nvidia's Pascal and Turing microarchitectures.

Expectations are high that 7nm Navi GPUs coming May will re-inject the market with some much-needed competition.

However, leaked details about Navi have been somewhat sketchy. A big cost-saver, though, might be the adoption of GDDR6-standard memory instead of the more expensive, high-end HBM2 memory used in AMD's most recent Vega-based graphics cards.

