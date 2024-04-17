AMD's new chips bring AI to business laptops

Claims 84% efficiency gains

clock • 2 min read
AMD's new chips bring AI to business laptops

AMD has unveiled its latest Ryzen PRO processor series, in an attempt to solidify its position in the AI PC market.

The next-generation chips are designed to bring AI capabilities directly to business laptops and desktops, speeding performance and improving efficiency. The new line-up includes the Ryzen PRO 8...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Nvida revenues rise 265% on AI chips

Finance and Reporting

Nvida revenues rise 265% on AI chips

Looks set to make Nvidia more valuable than Amazon and Alphabet

clock 22 February 2024 • 2 min read
Nvidia to launch a new business unit for custom chip design, report

Chips and Components

Nvidia to launch a new business unit for custom chip design, report

Datacentre custom chip market could swell to $10 billion this year and potentially double by 2025

clock 12 February 2024 • 2 min read
IT Essentials: The gravity of reality

Strategy

IT Essentials: The gravity of reality

Is this week's wobble the start of an AI crash?

clock 05 February 2024 • 2 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Global government networks breached in 'ArcaneDoor' espionage campaign

Big Tech's AI spending spree worries investors

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Chips and Components

Voyager 1 back in action: NASA engineers fix 24-billion-km glitch
Chips and Components

Voyager 1 back in action: NASA engineers fix 24-billion-km glitch

Jiggled the code a bit to make it work

Dev Kundaliya
clock 24 April 2024 • 2 min read
AMD's new chips bring AI to business laptops
Chips and Components

AMD's new chips bring AI to business laptops

Claims 84% efficiency gains

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 April 2024 • 2 min read
Microsoft claims 'most reliable logical qubits on record'
Chips and Components

Microsoft claims 'most reliable logical qubits on record'

We're entering the age of resilient quantum computing, say Microsoft and Quantiniuum

Dev Kundaliya
clock 04 April 2024 • 2 min read