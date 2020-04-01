Peter Cochrane: Coronavirus as a change agent

Could the coronavirus outbreak instigate a broader change for the better in society? Professor Peter Cochrane believes it could

Agent CV-19 reporting for duty!
Agent CV-19 reporting for duty!
  • Professor Peter Cochrane
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Only two weeks ago politicians were actively denying experts and doubting scientific knowledge. Suddenly, populations are turning to medical experts, scientists and mathematicians demanding verifiable...

To continue reading...

More on Cloud and Infrastructure