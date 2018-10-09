What separates good from great CIOs?

Some of the UK’s top IT leaders give their views on what it takes to be a great CIO

Great CIOs need to understand the business and its needs, and be able to lead positive transformation in that business.

That's the opinion of a group of the UK's top IT leaders, when asked to define what separates a good from a great CIO.

Charles Ewen, CIO of the Met Office, explained that CIOs need to both instigate and execute change, whilst staying close to business goals.

"We used to say CIOs need to be in touch with the business, but that's changed," Ewen began. "We moved now to there being a greater emphasis on the CIO being the instigator of change. The good ones do technology and are well engaged with the business, whilst the great ones deliver change, demonstrate the need for change, and deliver it."

Nick Folkes, CIO at G4S sounded also emphasised change.

"The CIO role has always been about transformation. There have been times when that's been internally focused within IT itself, which could be about cost containment for example, but it's now about helping the business transform.

"That can be through digital, and some sectors are embracing digital at a great pace often through consumer focus and demand, or it can be the sort of transformation we're going through here at G4S, transitioning from a local to a global business."

Duncan Stott, CIO at Kier, discussed transformation, but added that it must be driven at the right pace, and not managed too tentatively.

"We can't spend two years experimenting, we've got to make a call as to where it'll lead us and how that change will transform the business. It's not just implementing systems in the old traditional way, but looking across the whole business and seeing what will happen.

"We need to have a vision for how technology will change. The tendency is to sit on the fence and do some proofs of concept, but we need a vision as to what will happen. We don't have the luxury of going tentatively at these things."

Ian Penny, group CIO at Hiscox, added that commercial understanding is also essential.

"The opportunity to get involved with the business, speak its language, and bring your commerciality to the organisation separates the good from the great," said Penny.

"My budget conversation is a good example. I'm questioning not that I need more money, but whether we can derive real value from new investment. As a result I'm reducing the amount the business lines want to spend on technology. The danger is we'd spend another £5-10 million but get no value."

Jane Deal, IT director at the Law Society, added stakeholder management and horizon scanning as important facets of the great IT leader.

"A great CIO has got very strong business focus, good stakeholder management, very strong horizon scanning, and strategic thinking. It's also someone who is very influential with the board, bringing clarity around why IT or digital is relevant, and how data is crucial.

"IT is the enabler, it's all about the business understanding what it is and what it needs. Like cyber, it's about helping the business understand it's not an IT thing, but a business decision. What risk do you want to take, where are we on the spectrum, you need to get the board's buy-in on that level.

"A great CIO is seen as a partner by the board, and is part of their conversation."