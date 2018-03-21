Kaspersky to launch Swiss data centre to tackle US spying concerns

Russian security giant Kaspersky is reportedly planning to set up a specialist data centre in Switzerland in order to counter US spy allegations.

According to a report from Reuters, the Moscow-based firm will use the facility to explore ways that it can appease concerns that its products are being exploited by Russian spies.

Leaked documents confirm Kaspersky will focus on addressing worries raised by Western countries including the US and the UK, both of which have halted government use of the company's products over fears that Russians have been using backdoors to conduct espionage activities.

If Kaspersky does launch the data centre, reportedly named the 'Swiss Transparency Centre', it will show the world that it is taking action against these claims.

The documents claim that the centre will collect and analyse files identified as suspicious on the computers of tens of millions of Kaspersky customers in the United States and European Union.

America, in particular, has been vocal about the threats from Kaspersky software. It believes that Kaspersky preys on its customers and sends intelligence back to the Russian Government.

Last year, the Trump administration issued an order calling on government agencies to abandon Kaspersky software. However, the president went one step further earlier this year by creating an act of law banning the Russian firm's products.

Despite these actions, Kaspersky has continued to claim its innocence. The firm sees itself as a victim in these circumstances, but sources familiar with the Swiss data centre plans believe that it is willing to take action.

The source told Reuters that the tough response from America is the "trigger" for the opening of the data centre. It wants to prove to the world - especially governments - that its products are safe.

Speaking to Reuters, a spokeswoman for Kaspersky said the company is finalising "plans for the opening of the company's first transparency center" in Europe as part of its Global Transparency Initiative.

However, she did not discuss the leaked papers. The representative added: "We understand that during a time of geopolitical tension, mirrored by an increasingly complex cyber-threat landscape, people may have questions and we want to address them."