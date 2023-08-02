Chinese hackers break air gaps in Eastern Europe

A group of Chinese hackers has been identified as the culprit in a months-long campaign to compromise and steal data from air gapped systems across Eastern Europe.
Researchers at Kaspersky have pointed the finger at a group known as APT31, aka Zirconium and Judgement Panda, as being behind a sustained malware-based attack on industrial organisations in Europe...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders