Google urges UK tribunal to dismiss mass lawsuit over alleged online ad dominance

Claims are 'incoherent,' argue the company's lawyers

clock • 2 min read
Google urges UK tribunal to dismiss mass lawsuit over alleged online ad dominance
Image:

Google urges UK tribunal to dismiss mass lawsuit over alleged online ad dominance

Google parent Alphabet has urged the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in London to dismiss a mass lawsuit that accuses the company of abusing its dominance in the online advertising market.

The lawsuit was filed by Ad Tech Collective Action in November 2022 on behalf of a consortium of UK publishers, seeking £13.6 billion in damages for alleged anticompetitive behaviour. The Ad Tec...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Corporate

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Another round of layoffs at the Redmond giant

clock 04 June 2024 • 1 min read
Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

Search

Leaked documents provide glimpse into Google's search secrets

'Over a decade we've been lied to,' says source

clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Google becomes latest vendor to add AI to its hardware

Laptops

Google becomes latest vendor to add AI to its hardware

Chromebook Plus laptops will have Gemini by default

clock 29 May 2024 • 3 min read
Author spotlight

Dev Kundaliya

View profile
More from Dev Kundaliya

Post Office set to sign £180m deal with Fujitsu to extend the life of Horizon system, report

Ad blockers face hurdle as Google Chrome starts rolling out Manifest V3

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Compliance

Microsoft faces renewed antitrust charges in EU over Teams dominance
Compliance

Microsoft faces renewed antitrust charges in EU over Teams dominance

Global unbundling of Teams insufficient concession

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 May 2024 • 2 min read
EU opens disinformation probe against Meta as elections loom
Compliance

EU opens disinformation probe against Meta as elections loom

Comes as Meta closes key disinformation tracking tool

Dev Kundaliya
clock 01 May 2024 • 2 min read
European Commission designates Apple's iPadOS as a 'gatekeeper' under DMA
Compliance

European Commission designates Apple's iPadOS as a 'gatekeeper' under DMA

EU iPad users will be able to download apps from sources other than App Store

Dev Kundaliya
clock 30 April 2024 • 2 min read