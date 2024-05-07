Microsoft: last year we tracked 200 major threat actors, now it's 300

Microsoft chief security adviser Sarah Armstrong Jones calls for more collaboration on AI and security

John Leonard
clock • 2 min read
Microsoft: last year we tracked 200 major threat actors, now it's 300

Microsoft currently tracks 300 large-scale threat actors, meaning state sponsored actors and major ransomware gangs; last year that number was 200.

Not only is the number of serious cyber actors growing, but they are increasingly showing a willingness to up the ante, moving from "disruptive to destructive activities", according to Microsoft ch...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Corporate

Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Public deserve to know what's going on

clock 04 June 2024 • 2 min read
Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Artificial Intelligence

Decoding the bat signal: How machine learning is helping conserve bats and their habitats

Acoustic data that once took years to decipher can now be analysed in days

clock 04 June 2024 • 6 min read
Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

Social Networking

Young voters targeted with misleading election content on TikTok

BBC investigation finds fake, AI generated videos being shared by genuine users and bots

clock 04 June 2024 • 3 min read
John Leonard
Author spotlight

John Leonard

View profile
More from John Leonard

Staff at top AI companies sign letter calling for more transparency about risks

Microsoft to cut jobs in Azure and mixed reality, report

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Security

Remote working: We're on top of defending WFH, say IT leaders
Security

Remote working: We're on top of defending WFH, say IT leaders

'Security has been moved to devices rather than offices meaning all have the same protections'

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 31 May 2024 • 3 min read
Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war
Security

Asian Tech Roundup: Pressure grows in US-China trade war

Plus: Google 'accidentally' deletes pension fund's cloud account

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 17 May 2024 • 4 min read
Maritime security: 'Hacking a ship is just like hacking a Tesla but bigger'
Security

Maritime security: 'Hacking a ship is just like hacking a Tesla but bigger'

Cyberattacks on shipping up 400-500% in five years, Lloyds List Intelligence

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 May 2024 • 4 min read